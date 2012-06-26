The World's Last Pinta Giant Tortoise Has Died

Lonesome George, a giant tortoise on the Galapagos islands believed to be the last of the Pinta Island giant tortoise subspecies, has died.



Scientists estimate he was around 100 years old, which isn’t particularly old for a subspecies that can live up to 200 years.

Edwin Naula, the director of Galapagos National Park, says they plan to embalm Lonesome George’s body to keep the message of conservation on the Galapagos alive.

Here’s video with Lonesome’s keeper, courtesy of the AP.



