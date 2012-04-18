Here's What You're Missing At The Galapagos Islands

Photo: Darek Sepiolo/Vimeo
A plane trip from New York City to the Galapagos Islands could run you more than $1,000.Fortunately, polish diver Darek Sepiolo has taken some amazing high-definition footage of the enchanted islands and posted it on Vimeo.
The Galapagos Islands are located in the eastern Pacific Ocean, about 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, to which they belong.
The archipelago is made up of 13 major islands, six smaller island and hundreds of rocky islets that protrude from the water.
The islands became Charles Darwin's laboratory for the study of the origins of life after he first visited there in 1835.
Hundreds of thousands of Galapagos iguanas are spread out on all the islands of the archipelago. They are also under pressure from non-native species.
Much of the activity on the Galapagos Islands takes place underwater, where a chain of underseas mountains stretches for hundreds of miles.
When the playful animals aren't dashing through the water and feasting on sardines, they can be found sun-bathing on land.
The whale shark, characterised by its grey colour and white spots, is the biggest fish in the world.
There is no other island ecosystem like Galapagos. Unfortunately, a growth in tourism, increasing resident population and illegal poaching have been detrimental to the native animals and plants which evolved in isolation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.