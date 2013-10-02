There's Now A 'Galactic Beer' Made With Real Moon Dust

Dogfish Head Brewery The Dogfish Head team celebrating their lunar beer’s success.

Well, this is cool — to celebrate the fall equinox,

Dogfish Head Brewerymade what they’re calling a “

Celest-jewel-ale” that’s made with the crushed dust of lunar meteorites.

In partnership with ILC Dover, the company that creates space suits for NASA, Dogfish Head acquired the rare meteorites, which they then smashed and steeped like a tea in their Oktoberfest brew.

“These certified moon jewels are made up primarily of minerals and salts, yelping the yeast-induced fermentation process and lending this traditional German style a sublet but complex earthiness,” Dogfish Head explained about the project.

ILC Dover is also making custom beer koozies in honour of the project made out of Orthofabric, the material used to make space suits.

Unfortunately, if you want to see what beer made with moon rocks tastes like, you’ll probably have to take a road trip — the new ale will only be served at the Dogfish Head brewpub in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

