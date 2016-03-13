Meet Gal Gadot, the 30-year-old actress playing Wonder Woman who started out as Miss Israel

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman.

For those unfamiliar with her name, the 30-year-old actress is best known for her roles in four “Fast and Furious” films.

But before she was in action films, she was Miss Israel and served two years in the Israeli army.

She’s bringing the comic-book Amazonian princess to life alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” out March 25. She’ll also star in the standalone “Wonder Woman” film scheduled for 2017 and (at least) two “Justice League” movies.

Get to know the new Wonder Woman below:

Gal Gadot was born in Israel on April 30, 1985. Her mum was a teacher, and her father was an engineer. Growing up, Gadot wanted to be a choreographer before switching her sights to law, but her plans changed after she met a pageant scout. She said she rebelled while at the Miss Universe pageant by showing up late and not coming prepared. After she participated in the pageant, she left to serve two years in the Israeli army, which is required of all Israelis. She was a fitness trainer. Afterwards, she began studying law at university. While she was in school, a casting director for 'Quantum of Solace' saw her modelling card and reached out to her for an audition. The part ultimately went to Olga Kurylenko. She ended up landing her first acting gig on an Israeli TV show, 'Bubot,' and left university. She married Yaron Versano in 2008, and the couple have a four-year-old daughter, Alma. Her Hollywood career started after she was cast as Gisele in 'Fast & Furious,' whose casting director was the same from 'Quantum of Solace.' She reprised the role three more times. Her final appearance was in 'Furious 7.' She even did her own stunts in 'Furious 6.' She appeared in an episode of 'Entourage' in 2009. She was cast in 'The Beautiful Life,' a short-lived CW series about models in New York City. Ashton Kutcher served as a producer on the show. She starred alongside Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in 'Knight & Day.' That same year, she appeared as Mark Wahlberg's girlfriend in 'Date Night.' She went on to star in some Israeli TV shows, including 'Asfur.' Gadot stars alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Aaron Paul, and Kate Winslet in this year's 'Triple 9.' She's making her debut as Wonder Woman in this year's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.' She will star in the Wonder Woman movie scheduled for 2017 and will also play the superhero in at least two 'Justice League' films. She told Glamour, 'For 'Batman v Superman' it was important for me that we show how independent she is. She is not relying on a man, and she's not there because of a love story. She's not there to serve someone else.' She gained 17 pounds of muscle while training for the role. Her regimen included kung fu, kickboxing, swords, and jujitsu. She's also a big fan of motorbikes and owns a 2006 Ducati Monster-S2R. She will next appear in 'Criminal,' a crime drama also starring Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, and Alice Eve. She's also starring in the upcoming comedy 'Keeping Up with the Joneses,' along with Jon Hamm and Isla Fisher.

