Gal Gadot says she couldn't even breathe in her original Wonder Woman costume

Gal Gadot made Jimmy Kimmel blush during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star stopped by the late-night show to talk about her role as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film.

Kimmel mentioned that he had watched the film as a “comic-book nerd,” which prompted Gadot to ask, “What do you think about my breasts?”

The question surprised Kimmel and made him blush, but Gadot clarified that she was only joking because of the criticisms some fans have been throwing her way.

“I was joking, and it might be a bad joke,” Gadot said. “I thought you were leading to the fact that a lot of comic fans had a lot to say about my breasts.”

But Kimmel said his only issue with the film was the new Wonder Woman costume, which is much darker and more bronze than the original red, white, and blue outfit seen in the comic books and worn by Lynda Carter in the ’70s TV series.

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v Superman.’

Gadot said she had trouble with the costume when she first tried it on.

“I walked into this huge hangar filled with images of me as Wonder Woman, which was surreal,” she said. “Then they got me into the fitting room and tried on the costume. And I was so happy and so grateful and thankful for being there and doing this role that I didn’t say anything about the fact it was so tight, and I literally could not breathe.”

The team noticed that she was struggling and fixed it. But even with the looser fit, Gadot said the costume doesn’t keep her warm, especially when filming “Wonder Woman” in the English winter.

“Meanwhile, Batman and Superman — especially Batman — are more than covered,” Kimmel joked. “He might as well be in a gorilla costume. He’s probably burning on the inside, and you’re freezing.”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” opens in theatres March 25.

Watch Gadot on "Kimmel" below:





