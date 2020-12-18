Gal Gadot tried Taco Bell for the first time and her reaction was priceless

Anneta Konstantinides
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/NBCGal Gadot tried Taco Bell for the first time while on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’
  • Gal Gadot tried Taco Bell for the first time while appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week.
  • Gadot’s eyes widened with joy as she took her first bite of a taco. “This is amazing! I can’t believe I never tried it,” she told Fallon.
  • The “Wonder Woman” star also tried eggnog and Ho-Hos for the first time, but said the Taco Bell was her favourite.
  • She brought Fallon “an Israeli snack” – gefilte fish and sufganiyot, a jelly doughnut eaten during Hanukkah – to try for the first time.
