Everything You Want To Know About Gal Gadot -- The Actress Playing Wonder Woman

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Gal Gadot at the ‘Fast & Furious 6’ premiere.

“Fast and Furious” actress Gal Gadot was announced this week as the

new face of Wonder Woman.

The actress will play the iconic DC Comic character in the upcoming “Batman / Superman” movie where she’ll star alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Not familiar with Gadot?

Here’s everything you need to know about Warner Bros.’ future Amazonian Princess.

