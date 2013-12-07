Everything You Want To Know About Gal Gadot -- The Actress Playing Wonder Woman

Kirsten Acuna
Gal gadot fast and furious 6 premiereDan Steinberg/Invision/APGal Gadot at the ‘Fast & Furious 6’ premiere.

“Fast and Furious” actress Gal Gadot was announced this week as the
new face of Wonder Woman.

The actress will play the iconic DC Comic character in the upcoming “Batman / Superman” movie where she’ll star alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Not familiar with Gadot?

Here’s everything you need to know about Warner Bros.’ future Amazonian Princess.

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress and model.

She won Miss Israel in 2004.

Don't worry about whether she can play a tough female lead. Gadot served in the Israeli Army for two years in the Israel Defence Forces.

She's a motorcycle chick ...

Gadot owns a black 2006 Ducati Monster-S2R.

... who does her own stunts.

'It was so exciting to do my own stunts in #FAST6 - Hard work but so much fun :) pic.twitter.com/D7HlE3S4FT'

After that she was featured in Maxim for serving in the IDF.

Sorry men, she's taken. Gadot's married to longtime boyfriend and Israeli businessman Yaron Versano.

They had a daughter, Alma, in 2011.

So what do you know her from?

Gadot played fiery brunette Gisele Harabo in three of the six 'Fast & Furious' films.

Gadot starred in 'Fast & Furious,' 'Fast Five,' and this year's 'Fast & Furious 6.'

Though *spoiler* her character supposedly passed away in the latest film this summer *spoiler*, Gadot has teased she was filming on set of 'Fast & Furious 7.'

You may also recognise her from a minor role in Tina Fey and Steve Carell's 2010 comedy 'Date Night' ...

... 'Knight and Day' with Tom Cruise in 2010, or an episode of 'Entourage.'

What else you should know about her: She's pretty down to Earth. Gadot loves posting silly photos of herself on Twitter ...

... and with her 'Fast and Furious' family.

Now that you know all about the actress behind Wonder Woman ...

