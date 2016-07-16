The actress who will play 'Wonder Woman' explains why she thinks the movie will be so important

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot made her first appearance as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v. Superman.’

When Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot accepted the role of Wonder Woman, she might not have realised she was becoming a part of history.

Gadot will star in the hero’s first standalone movie when “Wonder Woman” comes out in theatres in 2017. It is also a rare female-centered superhero movie.

Gadot now understands the significance of this.

“It is a big responsibility,” Gadot told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “We knew we wanted to tell a story that would inspire people: women, men, boys, and girls. And we didn’t want to just show a generic story of a superhero coming of age. We wanted her to be full and whole. This is the first time we are telling this story and I feel like for so many boys, they have great role models to work with. They have Superman and Batman and Spiderman and the list goes on and on. And they are strong and almighty and they are positive and active and proactive.”

Just like the cast of the new “Ghostbusters,” “Wonder Woman” will fill in a gap for a big audience usually left out of summer’s biggest blockbusters.

Warner Bros. Gadot hopes to be a role model for young girls everywhere.

While talking to her daughter, Gadot saw that there was a need for a strong, female hero.

“I just had a conversation with my daughter, Alma, and she was saying something about the prince she saw in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and she was saying he’s brave and he’s strong. And I said what about the princess and she said, she’s weak. And I said, what do you think of that. And she’s 4, my daughter. And she said, she shouldn’t be weak. And I said why do you think she’s weak, and she said, she’s sleeping the entire movie and the prince comes and kisses her and saves her. She didn’t do anything,” she said.

Gadot is grateful for the opportunity to provide young girls with a strong female role model.

“I feel that I’ve got the opportunity to set a great role model for girls to look up to a strong, active, compassionate, loving, positive woman and I think it’s so important,” Gadot concluded.

