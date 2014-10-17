Gai's Good To Go As International Raiders Drop Out Of Caulfield Cup Contention

Bande failed Head of Equine Welfare and Veterinary Services Brian Stewart’s inspection. Picture: Getty Images

The international assault on the Spring Racing Carnival has taken another big hit with Japan stayer Bande withdrawn from tomorrow’s Caulfield Cup.

Bande failed a vet exam this morning after showing signs of “heat and pain” in his off-fore tendon during the week. He was ruled out of the $3 million race, with doubts also hanging over his Melbourne Cup chances.

Bande was hugely backed in to $7 from $41, so no doubt bookies will be relieved to hear of his withdrawal. Bande’s connections, however, maintain they have been managing the problem and he was right to run.

“It was a very straightforward veterinary decision,” Stewart told Melbourne radio’s RSN. “It was hot and painful.”

Sydney trainer Gai Waterhouse has been given more leeway with her $26 chance The Offer, which was also showing signs of lameness to the off-foreleg.

The Offer passed a vet exam around midday but will have another inspection tomorrow before the race.

David Hayes’ Unchain My Heart will take Bande’s place as third emergency for the Caulfield Cup. Yesterday, South Australian runner Gris Caro was rubbed out yesterday in a blow for champion Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira.

And the career of last year’s runner-up, UK raider Dandino, could be over after he struggled through his final preparation at Werribee yesterday and was rubbed out.

Dandino’s jockey Craig Williams still scored a Cup ride however, on-board emergency Araldo after Moreira refused the honours due to its poor barrier draw.

Here’s the latest updated market (TAB Fixed Odds):



$4 Lucia Valentina

$8 Admire Rakti, Brambles

$10 Lidari

$12 Junoob

$14 Rising Romance

$16 Dear Demi, Who Shot Thebarman

$21 Hawkspur

$23 Seismos, Moriarty, Stipulate

$26 The Offer

$31 Big Memory

$35 Green Moon

$41 Araldo

$51 Sea Moon

$201 Unchain My Heart, Renew

