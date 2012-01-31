This Horrific Early Sunday Accident In Florida Killed At Least 10 People

Photo: The Palm Beach Post Video

Awful road conditions in Florida claimed the lives of at least 10 people early Sunday morning and sent a further 18 to the hospital.According to The Palm Beach Post, a combination of fog and a brush fire resulted in zero visibility on a stretch of I-75 in Gainesville and a catastrophic accident.



The report says that just before 4 AM Sunday morning, a number of people were driving on the stretch of road when a chain reaction incident started. In what appeared to be a warzone, cars were hitting others that were stopped on the highway.

People involved could not see one another, but they could hear the screams of those that were involved as well as explosions from nearby cars that were on fire.

The Palm Beach Post goes on to say that journalists that were allowed to enter the scene saw unbelievable carnage that resembled a warzone. Tires were burned off cars and one car even had charred bodies still within.

Wreckage from the nightmare crash was spread out over one mile of the road.

There is suspicion that the brush fire that caused the poor visibility may have been set on purpose. The Palm Beach Post spoke to Ludie Bond, who is a spokeswoman for the Florida Forest Service. She said they are investigating the fire because there were no controlled burns planned for the area and also no lighting strikes that could have started a fire there.

The low visibility from the fire had actually caused closure of the road earlier that day. It was reopened in the evening before the crash.

Check out a video of the scene below:



