Gain an MBA education without paying a fortune for it

There’s no doubt that the skills you get with an MBA can propel your salary level into the six-figure range. But MBAs are expensive, and not everyone has the time to go back to school. Fortunately, you can get a complete MBA education on your own time and budget with this Pay What You Want: Back-to-School MBA Bootcamp Bundle.

From leadership training to project management and business writing, this comprehensive collection is designed like an MBA-level education, honing the skills essential to making it in the business world. Jump right in, and you’ll start learning about finance, business analysis, and more to elevate your resume and help draw the attention of prospective employers.

Here’s how the collection works: Simply pay what you want, and you’ll automatically unlock two of the bundle’s seven courses instantly. If you beat the average price paid, you’ll unlock the remaining five at no extra charge!

It’s a win-win situation: grab this bundle and kickstart your MBA education today.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.