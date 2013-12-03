Gail Kelly Tipped To Replace Mike Smith As Chair Of The Australian Bankers' Association

Gail Kelly / Westpac

Westpac boss Gail Kelly is tipped to replace the ANZ’s Mike Smith as chair of the Australian Bankers’ Association.

Michael Bennet of The Australian reports that Kelly will be elected to the role at the association’s annual general meeting tomorrow, after a council dinner tonight.

The ABA appoints a new chair every two years; Smith replaced former CBA boss Ralph Norris as chair in November 2011.

Kelly’s appointment comes as the government’s “root and branch” financial system inquiry gets underway.

There’s more on The Aus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.