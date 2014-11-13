Gail Kelly Gave The Perfect Answer To Critics Questioning A Gender Pay Gap At Westpac

Westpac CEO Gail Kelly / Westpac

Gail Kelly, Australia’s most powerful female CEO and boss of Westpac, today announced her resignation from the bank.

Throughout her career Kelly has championed equal opportunity and strongly defended Westpac’s stance against the gender pay gap.

Even back in 2011, while on The ABC TV’s Q&A program, when she was asked by a fellow Westpac staff member about the 27% pay different between males and females in the finance sector of the business, the CEO perfectly handled the potentially awkward situation.

Here’s the clip.

