Gail Kelly Has Appointed A New Chief Risk Officer At Westpac

Westpac CEO Gail Kelly / Westpac

Westpac CEO Gail Kelly has today announced Alexandra Holcomb will takeover from Greg Targett in the role of chief risk officer at the bank.

Holcomb joined Westpac back in 1996 and has held a number of senior positions since. An internal promotion, Holcomb is stepping up from her current position as general manager of global transactional services which she has held since 2005, managing payments, trade products and related infrastructure for institutional and corporate clients.

“I am delighted with Alex’s appointment as Chief Risk Officer. She is a deeply experienced financial services executive who has made major contributions in strategic, customer and operational roles at Westpac,” Kelly said.

“Having started her career in credit risk, Alex’s subsequent roles have given her deep insight into broader areas of compliance, operational and technology risk. This, coupled with her expertise both domestically and internationally across strategy and management, ideally positions her to lead the group’s strong risk function.”

Holcomb will takeover the role from August 1 this year when Targett retires after clocking up 35 years in the banking sector, including five years at Westpac as CRO.

“Greg’s diligent and focussed approach has enabled the Group to implement a vast array of regulatory changes while minimising disruption to our business,” Kelly said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.