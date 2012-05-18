Gaia Soda Wants You To Ditch Your Fancy Soda Stream

Photo: Gaia Soda

Whether you bought into the home carbonation craze or not, a lot of consumers are voicing concerns that gadgets like the Soda Stream are just another green fad.The CO2 cartridges are expensive to refill, and like the water bottles they’re meant to replace, they can easily pile up in landfills.



Enter Gaia Organic Soda System, a company that positions itself as the anti-Soda Stream with a line of organic all-natural syrups. Rather than rip off consumers with CO2 refill cartridges that cost $13 to $15 plus shipping, Gaia lets customers fill their 12 oz. cylinder near their homes for $3 to $5. They even rolled out an interactive map to help them locate a refill station.

“When you refill closer to home, its’ a greener choice,” the company says on its site. “In addition, we’ve developed a delicious, all natural, and organic line of flavour syrups in both regular and diet.”

Gaia may very well be a cheaper alternative to Soda Stream, but frankly anything sounds better than rotting your teeth with a can of soda. If you’ve been trying to kick the habit, we recommend going the old-fashioned route with a twist of lime and some cheap Pellegrino.

