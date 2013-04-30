Gai Waterhouse's Husband Robbie Has Called Out John Singleton At A Lunch At The Ivy

The Waterhouse family (L-R) Tom, Kate, horse trainer Gai and bookmaker Robbie attend the fashion parade for David Jones Summer 2005 Collection Launch.

Robbie Waterhouse, husband of horse trainer Gai, has taken the latest shot in the family’s public spat with ad man John Singleton, in an a comment to Daily Telegraph reporter Christian Nicolussi.



At his annual Autumn lunch at Sydney venue The Ivy, Robbie Waterhouse claimed Singleton, who dramatically fired wife Gai as his trainer at the weekend, said something to him after the More Joyous race, as opposed to the other way around.



“He said something to me rather me saying something to him,” Waterhouse told The Tele.

“He made a few comments to me. But I’ll leave it for the stewards,” Robbie Waterhouse told the Tele.

The newspaper reported that Singleton told Waterhouse to “go f— yourself”.

Singleton has claimed Gai’s bookmaker son Tom Waterhouse told people his prized horse More Joyous would not win in its race at Randwick on Saturday. Waterhouse has strongly denied these claims, tweeting afterwards that he had approached lawyers.

Tom Waterhouse has declined to comment on the situation to Business Insider, pending the results of a Stewards Inquiry set down for Friday.

