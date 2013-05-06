Gai Waterhouse Denied Sharing Any Information With Her Son At The Stewards' Inquiry Today

Getty/Brendon Thorne

Gai Waterhouse strongly denied sharing any information about the fitness of John Singleton-owned racehorse More Joyous before its now-infamous run at the All Aged Stakes at Randwick at a Stewards’ Inquiry in Sydney today, reports ABC News.

When pressed by Stewards, Waterhouse said: “I did not discuss it with anyone other than the boys and girls in my stables,” according to an article by Brigid Andersen and Daniel Franklin at The ABC.

More Joyous’ was medically treated before the race, but was passed fit by both Singleton’s and Waterhouse’s vet.

Getty/Quinn Rooney

It also emerged at the inquiry today that Rugby League immortal Andrew Johns visited John Singleton at his NSW Farm after he had publicly fired Waterhouse as his trainer, and also called her bookmaker son Tom Waterhouse.

When he was pressed on why he didn’t tell officials about his concerns, after he was allegedly told that the horse couldn’t win he said: “All I had was hearsay from an ex-jockey and a famous footballer,” according to Fairfax media.

Tom Waterhouse told the inquiry that Johns rang him after the blow up and said: “I think I caused this between your mum and Singleton,” according to The ABC.



Tom Waterhouse said Johns told him he was just “having some banter” with friends on a Friday night when he discussed odds for the next day’s races.

The ABC has the full story here.

Now read: Tweeting Has Been Banned Inside The Stewards’ Inquiry Today

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.