Gai Waterhouse And John Singleton Charged Over More Joyous Saga

Getty

Two of Australian racing’s biggest names have been charged after a Stewards’ Inquiry in Sydney today.



Gai #Waterhouse pleads not guilty to two charges – failing to tell stewards about #morejoyous issues and failing to keep treatment records — ABC News (@abcnews) May 13, 2013





Gai Waterhouse pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to disclose More Joyous’ health issues, and failing to keep adequate records of the mare’s physical condition, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, ad man John Singleton was charged under this rule, according to The ABC:

Any person bound by these rules who either within a racecourse or elsewhere in the opinion of the committee of any club or the stewards has been guilty of conduct prejudicial to the image, or interests, or welfare of racing may be penalised.

He’s been charged with displaying conduct prejudicial to the image or the conduct of racing and has pleaded guilty, reports Fairfax Media.

Singo's charges: conduct prejudicial to racing re 3 TV interviews and going off at Gai Waterhouse in mounting yard. Waiting to hear penalty — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) May 13, 2013





The ABC has more here.

Now read: The Singleton-Waterhouse Saga: What Industry Insiders Are Saying About The Fallout For Australian Racing



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.