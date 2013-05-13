Gai Waterhouse And John Singleton Charged Over More Joyous Saga

Two of Australian racing’s biggest names have been charged after a Stewards’ Inquiry in Sydney today.


Gai Waterhouse pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to disclose More Joyous’ health issues, and failing to keep adequate records of the mare’s physical condition, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, ad man John Singleton was charged under this rule, according to The ABC:

Any person bound by these rules who either within a racecourse or elsewhere in the opinion of the committee of any club or the stewards has been guilty of conduct prejudicial to the image, or interests, or welfare of racing may be penalised.

He’s been charged with displaying conduct prejudicial to the image or the conduct of racing and has pleaded guilty, reports Fairfax Media.


