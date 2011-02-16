EXPRESS YOURSELF: Lady Gaga Reveals That Madonna Loves Her New Song

Sounds like Madonna doesn’t feel too threatened by the “Born This Way”/”Express Yourself” controversy.



Lady Gaga told Jay Leno last night (around 3:08 in the clip below) that she got an email from Madge’s flacks saying she likes the song. “If the Queen says it shall be, then it shall be,” Gaga concluded.

Still, the comparisons aren’t going anywhere — and if you want to judge the two songs’ similarity for yourself, check out one of the the mash-ups that are popping up all over the Internet.

Video of Gaga on Leno below.



