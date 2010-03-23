Gaga Brings In The Big Guns

Last week, Lady Gaga’s former flame slapped her with a $30 million lawsuit, claiming he is owed a 20% cut of her two companies for helping to turn her into the star she is today.



As one might expect, Gaga is fighting the accusation with both fists. Gaga, aka Stefani Germanotta, hired Proskauer partner Sandra Crawshaw-Sparks and countersued her ex, Rob Fusari.

Courthouse News Service: Germanotta claims Fusari induced her into an illegal agreement giving him 20 per cent royalties of her first four albums, and other money, and that he was operating as an unlicensed agent when he did it.

She claims that he tried to take advantage of her inexperience, claiming the contract that gave him claim to her future earnings is “predatory and financially abusive.”

As THR, Esq. points out, New York’s statue which clarifies talent representation is less clear than California’s, but “[t]he question… is whether Fusari was acting as an agent or a music producer at the time.”

Also as one might expect, Fusari’s lawyer says Gaga’s suit is without merit.

Read more details at CNS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.