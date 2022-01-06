Rep. Matt Gaetz says he’s ‘proud’ of the work Republicans did on January 6 and calls pro-Trump rioters ‘patriotic Americans’

Rep. Matt Gaetz seen at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said he’s “proud” of the GOP’s work on January 6, 2021.

He called Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to stop the transfer of power “patriotic Americans.”

He also falsely claimed they had “no intent of breaking the law or doing violence.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Thursday that he was “proud” of the work Republicans did on January 6, 2021 — the day of the deadly Capitol insurrection — and that the Trump supporters who went to the Capitol that day were “patriotic.”

“We’re ashamed of nothing,” Gaetz said during an appearance with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s podcast. “We’re proud of the work we did on January 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity.”

“So we’re going to make those arguments today … and we’re actually going to go walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol, who had no intent of breaking the law or doing violence,” he added.

Gaetz went on to suggest, without evidence, that many of the rioters “were trapped” and that those who trapped them “have not been held to account.”

Gaetz, who is under a federal sex-trafficking investigation, was among Trump’s most loyal attack dogs on Capitol Hill and joined most of his House Republican colleagues in objecting to Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s victory. His claim that those who stormed the Capitol on January 6 had “no intent of breaking the law or doing violence” is untrue.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said this week that the Justice Department’s investigation into the events at the Capitol and their aftermath is “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.”

In all, Garland said the department has:

Issued more than 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants;

Seized about 2,000 devices;

Gone through more than 20,000 hours of video footage;

Searched through about 15 terrabytes of data;

Received more than 300,000 tips;

Arrested and charged more than 725 defendants across nearly all 50 states and Washington, DC;

Charged about 325 defendants with felonies.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.