Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz requests another sentencing delay as he cooperates with feds in sex crimes probe

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019, during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Florida. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is a key player in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s sex crimes investigation.

His sentencing hearing has been repeatedly rescheduled, suggesting that he has information of significant interest for prosecutors, according to court documents.

Last year, Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, stalking, and conspiracy.

An attorney for Joel Greenberg, a key player in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s sex-crimes investigation, filed a motion for a delay in his sentencing, which was scheduled for next month.

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, has repeatedly had his sentencing hearing rescheduled, suggesting that he has information of significant interest for prosecutors, according to court records.

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, said on Friday in court documents that he plans to file, under seal, a motion asking for the extension because it contains “confidential information concerning these investigations, as well as the nature and extent of Mr. Greenberg’s cooperation.”

On Friday, US District Judge Gregory Presnell granted Greenberg’s request to seal the motion asking for a delay, which went unopposed by federal prosecutors and suggests his March 29 sentencing hearing could be pushed back as he continues to cooperate with authorities.

“Mr. Greenberg’s forthcoming motion for a continuance contains sensitive information pertaining to the Defendant and Government’s plea agreement and directly involves confidential and protected information concerning the Government’s ongoing investigations and prosecutions,” Scheller said in court documents.

Greenberg was initially indicted on 33 felonies but pleaded guilty to just six counts last May, including one count of carrying out the sex trafficking of a child, one count of producing a false identification document, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of wire fraud, one count of stalking, and one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

At the time, experts told Insider that the prosecutors’ decision to opt for leniency suggested that Greenberg had important information that pertained to ongoing investigations. Greenberg agreed to “cooperate fully” with the US government and potentially testify before a federal court or federal grand jury. If Gaetz is indicted, Greenberg would likely be the star witness if the case goes to trial.

The Daily Beast reported Gaetz sent two Venmo payments to Greenberg in 2018 that totaled $900. Greenberg then wired three payments to three different women totaling the same amount, the outlet reported.

Greenberg also said in a letter to the longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone that the Gaetz paid to have sex with a minor, the outlet reported.

A representative for Gaetz did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.