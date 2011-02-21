Gadhafi's Forces Massacre Libyan Protesters, While Revolutionary Fever Spreads Even To China

Photo: AP

Of all the revolutions happening in the world right now, it appears that the one in Libya is the bloodiest, as the Gadhafi regime has shown no mercy with respect to opposing forces.ABC.net.au:



Doctors in Benghazi say more than 200 people have died and 900 have been injured.

The worst violence happened during a funeral procession when security forces fired machine guns and heavy calibre weapons at protesters.

Reports out of Benghazi suggest anti-government protesters have now taken control of much of the city.

Meanwhile, the Libyan envoy to the Arab league has resigned to join the revolution.

And in further signs that the revolutionary fever is spreading, even China ramped up guards in key locations to prevent any bubbling protest movement.

