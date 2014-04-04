These Are The Gadgets You Need With You In An Emergency

When a natural disaster hits, how will you get in touch with your friends and loved ones?

Major disasters are happening more and more — declarations are up 37% in the last decade alone. While some people have survival bags packed and ready, there’s still some tech they may be missing.

The infographic below highlights five technologies that will help you stay connected when disaster strikes. It includes everything from portable solar panels to cell phone signal boosters.

Check it out, courtesy of Wilson Electronics:

