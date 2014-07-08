The 17 Most Exciting New Tech Products That Will Launch Before The End Of The Year

The year is halfway over, but there’s still plenty of time for new major tech products to hit the market.
Here’s a look at the most important stuff we’re expecting to launch before the end of 2014.
Apple is expected to launch its first major new product, the so-called iWatch, in October.
According to numerous reports from sources like 9to5Mac, the iWatch will focus heavily on health and fitness monitoring. For example, it will be able to track your steps, hydration, heart rate, and other vitals. The iWatch is also said to have a screen that will display notifications from your phone.
Google recently introduced Android L, its upcoming version of Android that comes with a nifty new design. Android L also has a feature called Project Volta that will greatly improve your smartphone's battery life.
Android L will launch this fall on Google's own Nexus smartphones and tablets.
On the surface, Apple's new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8, doesn't look much different than what you're using right now (assuming you've upgraded to iOS 7). But Apple added a bunch of handy features, including several that Android users have been enjoying for years.
For example, you'll be able to install customised keyboards, respond to text Messages without opening the messages app, and add widgets to the Notification Center.
iOS 8 will be available this fall as a free download.
For the last few years, Google has launched its own Nexus-branded phones running clean versions of Android. Typically, manufacturers like Samsung heavily alter Android. The Nexus program is a chance for people to use Android the way Google originally intended.
However, according to The Information, this year could be different. There's a chance Google will partner with other manufacturers in a program called Android Silver. Android Silver would reportedly allow manufacturers to release their phones running the clean version of Android and sell them through Google.
It's been about a year since Google announced its last Nexus 7 tablet, but you may have to wait a bit longer for the next version.
Several reports and rumours from sources like the Twitter account @evleaks point to a new tablet coming from HTC and Google. The device will reportedly have an 8.9-inch screen, so a lot of people are calling it the Nexus 9. If we had to guess, the Nexus 9 will debut around the same time as Android L later this year.
After Apple gave the iPad a big redesign with the iPad Air, most expect this year's iPads to be a minor update. Even though the iPads will likely look the same as they do now, they could get the Touch ID fingerprint sensor that debuted in the iPhone 5S.
Apple typically launches new iPads in October.
By now, the reports of Apple's big-screen iPhone 6 are too numerous to discount them as mere rumours or speculation.
Apple's next iPhone will likely come in two sizes: One with a 4.7-inch screen and one with a 5.5-inch screen. The iPhone 5S only has a 4-inch screen, which is tiny compared to most smartphones today.
You can expect Apple to announce the new iPhone in September.
Samsung popularised phablets with its Galaxy Note series of phones. This fall, the company is expected to announce the fourth-generation Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Note 4.
Details on the device are pretty thin, but it will likely launch at the IFA conference in Berlin this September.
According to our sources, Samsung is working on a virtual reality headset similar to Oculus Rift.
Engadget says the device will connect to your Galaxy phone and let you play Android games in virtual reality. Samsung is also reportedly working with Oculus VR to make the headset.
According to Business Korea, Samsung is working on a wearable computing device similar to Google Glass. Samsung's gadget will likely be called Gear Glass and could launch later this fall.
According to Tom's Hardware and plugged-in Microsoft writer Paul Thurrott, Microsoft plans to launch a smart fitness band later this year.
The band reportedly has several sensors to monitor fitness. It also has a screen that you view on the inside of your wrist. Microsoft's product is said to work with all major mobile platforms -- iPhone, Windows Phone, and Android.
It seems like Microsoft scrapped plans to launch a smaller version of its Surface tablet at the last minute this spring.
But there's still hope. According to Twitter account @evleaks, which is usually accurate with product leaks, the Surface Mini could launch as soon as this summer.
Microsoft's big bet on Windows 8 hasn't been paying off. The big complaint is that the new operating system doesn't work very well on traditional desktop and laptop PCs.
But it sounds like a lot of those problems will be fixed with the next version of Windows, Windows 9. According to Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft could launch a public preview of Windows 9 as soon as this fall.
Apple's new update for the Mac operating system, OS X Yosemite, will be available as a free download for many models this fall.
Yosemite has a new design that slightly mimics the 'flat' design in iOS 7. It also has a new Spotlight search feature that will let you search the web along with the stuff already stored on your computer.
While we haven't heard any solid reports about Amazon's plans, it's safe to assume new Kindle Fire tablets will arrive this fall. Amazon typically launches new tablets in the late fall, just in time for the holidays.
Amazon's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, launches exclusively on AT&T July 25.
The Fire Phone looks like your typical smartphone, but the screen has a unique 3D-like feature that lets you tilt the device to look 'behind' objects. It's especially useful for gaming.
The Fire Phone also has a feature called Firefly that lets you snap a photo of an object and find its listing on Amazon, which will make it a lot easier to shop.
Who needs a mouse, keyboard, or video game controller when you can just use gestures?
That's what the Myo armband, which launches this fall, lets you do. The Myo straps to your arm and can detect electrical impulses from your muscles and translate that into controls for various devices. It's like 'Minority Report' in real life.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.