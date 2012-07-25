7 Gadgets Made Irrelevant By The iPhone

Photo: Jennie Faber/Flickr
What would smartphones look like today if it wasn’t for the iPhone?In addition to setting the standard for other phones, the iPhone merged multiple devices – music players, cameras, and PDAs – into one gadget.
So what gadgets have we said goodbye to over the years? Keep reading to find out.
Since the rise of the iPhone, iPod sales have really flattened.
Apple hasn't even refreshed the classic model since 2009.
The availability of the 64 GB iPhone coupled with iTunes Match has also helped to diminished sales.
Before the iPhone there was a huge market for consumer cameras. Some people still carry them today, but when your iPhone is packed with 8-megapixels why even both bringing another device.
There are more than 100,000 games in Apple's App Store. The games span across ages, and there's certainly something for everyone.
With exclusive titles and awesome ports of classic games showing up all over App Store, who wants to carry around a clunky PSP?
Why spend an extra $100 on a Garmin when your iPhone does the trick?
Google maps also provides, driving, walking, and transit directions. With iOS 6, Apple's new OS for iPhones, you'll be able to get turn-by-turn driving directions too.
The Flipcam was an amazing device. It let you easily record moments and upload them to share with others.
Now that the iPhone 4S (and other smartphones) can record video in full HD, no one needs a flip cam. Cisco killed the FlipCam in 2011.
Remember the Palm Pilot? People used to use them as address books, a notepad, and a calendar. Now everything PDAs like the Palm Pilot could do is in the iPhone.
PDAs never really took off for the average consumer anyway so this was an easy kill.
Since many laptops and tablets don't have built-in cellular data connections, a Wi-Fi hotspot can come in handy. Nowadays the iPhone can act as a hotspot, providing web access to multiple devices. There's no need to run out and buy a separate device.
