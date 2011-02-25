The Gadgets That Will Work With Intel's Insanely Fast Thunderbolt

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

With the launch of Apple’s new line of Macbook Pros today, we were introduced to Intel’s latest file transfer technology, Thunderbolt.Thunderbolt is miles ahead in terms of transfer speed when compared to USB or Firewire. It runs at 10 Gbps, which is fast enough to transfer a full-length HD movie in about 30 seconds.



It’s going to be a while before Thunderbolt becomes widely-adopted, but several manufacturers have said they intend to develop new hardware that’s compatible with it.

Most of the gadgets will be geared towards video and audio editing professionals, but more consumer-grade devices are sure to trickle through as the year goes on.

We took a look at the types of gadgets that will have Thunderbolt (besides the Macbooks) in the coming months.

