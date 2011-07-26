21 Cool Gadgets To Help You Beat The Heatpocalypse

Photo: Dylan Love
It’s one of the hottest summers on record.How are you handling it?
If you’re using one of these 21 gadgets to help keep cool, you’ve probably got the right idea.
After putting out some impressive vacuum cleaners, the guys at Dyson put out a bladeless fan.
Price: $300-$450
This portable air conditioner puts out 12,000 BTUs of cold air and makes sure you never have to wipe the sweat from your brow again.
Price: $414
Keep the blinds closed to charge the solar cell and keep the heat out of your house. Then use the stored electricity to power your favourite devices.
Price: $167 and up
Maybe you want a small electronics project -- this homemade solar powered fan is right up your alley.
Price: $6 in materials
This fan sprays a fine mist of cool air as it oscillates. It can actually cool the air by up to 25 degrees.
Price: $170
It might be small, but the Zippi packs a punch. Don't worry about the exposed fan blades, though -- they're harmless cloth.
Price: $17
The Bedfan is a fan designed to sit at the end of your bed and blow cool air on you as you sleep. Essential for hot summer nights.
Price: $80
A new iPhone app and peripheral will actually let you control an external fan. We think it's ridiculous, but hey, there's an app for temperature now.
Price: €30
Think of these as heat sinks for your body. They pull the heat away from you and you feel cooler as a result.
Price: $30
Obviously drinking water is important in beating the heat. These bottles can keep water cool for up to 24 hours.
Price: $35
A Japanese company called Kuchofuku Co. Ltd (literally translates to 'air-conditioned clothing') has embedded small AC units in clothing items.
Price: $159
EMT crews in Lynchburg, VA are using special drills to get IV fluids directly into your bone marrow
Price: not for sale
You don't have to get up to get your next drink. Just pilot this remote-controlled cooler to you and help yourself.
Price: $60
Insert your favourite bottle of wine and turn on the device -- you've got chilled wine in minutes!
Price: $100
This makes ice cubes in 10 minutes. You only need to hook it up to your sink and turn it on.
Price: $121
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.