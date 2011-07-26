21 Cool Gadgets To Help You Beat The Heatpocalypse

Dylan Love
heat

Photo: Dylan Love

It’s one of the hottest summers on record.How are you handling it?

If you’re using one of these 21 gadgets to help keep cool, you’ve probably got the right idea.

Dyson Bladeless Fan

After putting out some impressive vacuum cleaners, the guys at Dyson put out a bladeless fan.

Price: $300-$450

Ventamatic solar fan

Stay cool and comfortable without jacking up your electric bill.

Price: $270

Whynter Energy Efficient AC

This portable air conditioner puts out 12,000 BTUs of cold air and makes sure you never have to wipe the sweat from your brow again.

Price: $414

Blight Solar Blinds

Keep the blinds closed to charge the solar cell and keep the heat out of your house. Then use the stored electricity to power your favourite devices.

Price: $167 and up

DIY Solar Fan

Maybe you want a small electronics project -- this homemade solar powered fan is right up your alley.

Price: $6 in materials

Windchill Misting Fan

This fan sprays a fine mist of cool air as it oscillates. It can actually cool the air by up to 25 degrees.

Price: $170

Vornado Zippi Desk Fan

It might be small, but the Zippi packs a punch. Don't worry about the exposed fan blades, though -- they're harmless cloth.

Price: $17

The Bedfan

The Bedfan is a fan designed to sit at the end of your bed and blow cool air on you as you sleep. Essential for hot summer nights.

Price: $80

Cool or Heat Seat Cushion

This versatile seat cushion keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Price: $110

ArtCool

It's a new, interesting take on A/C -- hide it behind a piece of artwork.

Price: $1,200

A/C for your pets

Komfort-brand pet carriers put out heat and air conditioning for your furry friends.

Price: $160

This goes great with a cheeseburger in paradise

The Key West Frozen Concoction Maker is the perfect tool to mix the perfect Margarita.

Price: $300

Use your iPhone

A new iPhone app and peripheral will actually let you control an external fan. We think it's ridiculous, but hey, there's an app for temperature now.

Price: €30

BEX Runner

Think of these as heat sinks for your body. They pull the heat away from you and you feel cooler as a result.

Price: $30

Swell Bottle

Obviously drinking water is important in beating the heat. These bottles can keep water cool for up to 24 hours.

Price: $35

Mini-mister

This travel-size mister keeps you cool on the go.

Price: $13

Air-conditioned clothing

A Japanese company called Kuchofuku Co. Ltd (literally translates to 'air-conditioned clothing') has embedded small AC units in clothing items.

Price: $159

The medical approach

EMT crews in Lynchburg, VA are using special drills to get IV fluids directly into your bone marrow

Price: not for sale

An RC cooler on wheels

You don't have to get up to get your next drink. Just pilot this remote-controlled cooler to you and help yourself.

Price: $60

Iceless Wine Chiller

Insert your favourite bottle of wine and turn on the device -- you've got chilled wine in minutes!

Price: $100

Ice maker

This makes ice cubes in 10 minutes. You only need to hook it up to your sink and turn it on.

Price: $121

Some of these gadgets are pretty weird...

...but not as weird as these >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.