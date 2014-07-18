These Gadgets And Apps Will Change The Way We Eat

There are cool new inventions popping up every day, but some affect our lives more than others.
These 11 gadgets and apps are all going to redefine our relationship with food in some way. Whether it’s in the next few weeks, months, or years, these tools are bound to show up in your kitchen and change how you eat.
The HAPIfork wants to be the self-control you can't seem to muster. It tracks your eating habits and uses lights and vibrations to alert you when you're eating too quickly. The idea is that if you eat more slowly, you'll have time to realise that you are full and avoid overeating.
The fork connects to a mobile app and online dashboard so you can track how often you take bites and how long it takes for you to finish a meal. You can also set up objectives and track your progress.
You can get a HAPIfork in one of five colours for $US99.
PERES claims to be the world's first portable 'electronic nose.' You just hover it over meat, chicken, or fish and it detects temperature, humidity, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds with four different sensors.
The information is then transmitted to a mobile app using Bluetooth. The app will recommend whether it is safe to cook and eat the product.
PERES is raising funding on IndieGogo, but it has already surpassed its goal of $US50,000. You can order a beta version of the device for $US89 on the IndieGogo page.
The Samsung Food ShowCase refrigerator lets you store the things you need more often in an exterior showcase while storing the larger fresh products in an interior showcase.
Not only does it provide easy access to things like drinks and condiments, but it can also save electricity by not requiring you to open up the interior showcase every time you need some ketchup. And it makes it a lot easier to organise your food.
The lighting of the fridge also adheres to more energy-efficient Energy Star requirements.
You can get one of these fridges for $US2,999 online or in some brick-and-mortar stores.
Dacor's Discovery iQ 48' Dual-Fuel Range oven comes with an integrated tablet that makes it easy to cook. But what's really cool is that you can also control the oven remotely from a mobile app.
The integrated tablet and mobile app offers up recipes and cooking tutorials. It can also use preprogrammed settings to automate the cooking process. And when the oven automatically shifts modes, you will be notified in a text message.
The connected oven is set to go on sale this summer for $US11,999.
Liftware claims to cancel out 70% of tremors, making it possible for people with shaky hands to eat more comfortably. It is achieved through sensors in the device that keep the spoon stable.
These spoons can change someone's life, enabling them to eat independently for the first time.
This summer Liftware plans on shipping out new attachments for forks and knives in addition to the spoon. For now you can order the spoon attachment with the stablizing base for $US295.
The SCiO device uses a technology called spectroscopy that can tell you how much sugar is in the apple or whether your alcoholic beverage has been drugged. The device
detects the molecular 'signature' of your food and sends the information to your smartphone via Bluetooth.
The Israeli company behind SCiO, Consumer Physics, has already raised more than $US2.6 million on Kickstarter for the device.
You can preorder the SCiO for $US249, but it is not expected to ship until March 2015.
Vessyl is a magical cup that knows what you're drinking. It can tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi and give you detailed nutrition facts for your beverage.
The cup can also tell you how many calories are in each drink, the total grams of sugar, fat, protein, and sodium, and caffeine levels. It also monitors your hydration needs to make sure you're drinking enough.
Vessyl is supposed to help you make smarter, healthier choices in real time.
You can preorder a Vessyl for $US99, but it is not expected to ship until early 2015.
At CES, LG revealed a plan for a new kind of kitchen that lets you communicate with your appliances as if they were people. Using the messaging app LINE you will be able to text your refridgerator to turn on power-saving mode.
LG's HomeChat will change the way you interact with your kitchen. As of now, you can buy LG's Smart Refrigerator (around $US3,000), Smart Washing Machine ($1599.99), and Smart Lightwave Oven ($1399.99), which all connect the HomeChat system.
Whirlpool also revealed a new kind of connected kitchen at this year's CES. The idea is that you have one touchscreen for everything. You can check Facebook and browse recipes on the same screen that is cooking your meal.
You can't quite get this interactive cooktop just yet, though. Whirlpool hopes to make it a reality in about five years.
Get ready for the next generation of fitness trackers, a trend that has exploded in the last couple of years.
Apple's HealthKit will be coming with iOS 8 in the fall, and Google just announced plans for its Google Fit at the Google I/O developers' conference.
For many people, these devices are as much about monitoring food intake as they are about tracking exercise.
Wearable devices like the Fitbit and Jawbone come with apps that let you log food so you can keep tabs on what you're eating.
The Fitbit syncs with your phone wirelessly and the Jawbone needs to be plugged in to your phone to sync, but they both work pretty seamlessly with your smartphones to give you an idea of how active you are and what you're eating.
The Fitbit Flex is available for $99.95 but the iOS and Android app is free. The Jawbone is $149.99, but the app is free on iOS and Android.
Substitutions is an iOS app from Gormaya that helps you figure out how to avoid certain food products like anything that contains gluten or milk.
Let's say you're allergic to peanut butter. The Substitutions app will offer up some suggestions for products like soy nut butter or sesame paste. The app is $US0.99, but can be a super helpful tool for anyone with an allergy or picky food habits.
Fooducate scans the bar codes on food and then tells you all the nutritional information you want to know.
In additional to telling you the amount of calories, Fooducate grades the food product based on a algorithm that factors in nutritional information and ingredients. Fooducate will also give you healthy alternatives if your item scores badly.
Vivino Wine Scanner lets you simply take a photo of a bottle of wine and then learn more about it. It also helps you explore new wines with personalised recommendations.
And there's a social aspect too: You can share wines that you like with friends and see what they like.
