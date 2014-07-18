These Gadgets And Apps Will Change The Way We Eat

The HAPIfork wants to be the self-control you can't seem to muster. It tracks your eating habits and uses lights and vibrations to alert you when you're eating too quickly. The idea is that if you eat more slowly, you'll have time to realise that you are full and avoid overeating.

The fork connects to a mobile app and online dashboard so you can track how often you take bites and how long it takes for you to finish a meal. You can also set up objectives and track your progress.

You can get a HAPIfork in one of five colours for $US99.