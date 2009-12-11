15 Gadgets That Changed Everything This Decade

This decade is the decade of gadgets.



From the tiny USB thumb drive introduced in 2000 to the iPhone 3G in 2008, a bunch of revolutionary devices have been brought to the market.

Of all the contraptions sold between 1999 and 2009, mobile phones were the most popular. At the turn of the millenium about 1 billion people worldwide had mobile phone subscriptions. Today it’s closer to 4.5 billion.

And the ultimate mobile phone is a smartphone, which now represents about 18% of mobile phone sales. Smartphones like the iPhone, BlackBerry or Droid, take almost all the best functions of the decade’s coolest gadgets and cram them into one little box.

Because we carry them around with us every single day, it’s easy to forget how mind blowingly insane these things truly are.

In 1999, could you imagine a single device that could make phone calls, tell you where you’re going and magically pull movies and music out of thin air?

We certainly couldn’t. Now, smartphones — particularly the BlackBerry and the iPhone, two gadgets that had to make our list — are increasingly deeply ingrained into our culture, depended on by the suits, the mums, and the kids.

And that’s our criteria for the gadgets on this list: Over the last 10 years, they’ve permanently re-shaped the way we live.

