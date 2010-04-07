Gadget Site gdgt Raises A $3 Million Round

gdgt, a gadget site founded by ex-Engadget writers Peter Rojas and Ryan Block, has raised a $3.165 million round of financing, Jessica Vascellaro at the WSJ reports.



gdgt is a site mostly for discussion about gadgets. It has crowd-sourced reviews and forums for chatting about new devices hitting the market.

The funding was led by Spark Capital and True Ventures, with Betaworks, AOL Ventures, Lerer Media Ventures, Jason Calacanis, and other individuals also participating, says Jessica.

gdgt previously had $500,000 in seed financing from Betaworks and True Ventures.

Jessica reports, “gdgt has hundreds of thousands of registered users and nearly 17,000 products in its database.”

