GADGET LOVERS: Here's Your Always Up-To-Date Product Release Guide For The iPhone 5 And More

With a hot new Android phone out every few weeks, swirling rumours about the next iPhone or iPad, and dozens of tablets on the way, it’s almost impossible to keep track of when everything will hit stores.
The following is our always up-to-date gadget release guide, which will keep you posted on when the most-anticipated phones, tablets, video game consoles, and PCs will be available.
Finally! After about 10 months, the white iPhone 4 is here. Why it took so long, we're still not sure. But here it is.
The bad news: This could mean we won't see the iPhone 5 until at least September. Why would Apple release a new iPhone 4 just two months before the next major update?
The DROID Incredible 2 is the sequel to one of the most popular Android phones of 2010. It's not a huge leap ahead of the first Incredible, but should still be a solid, affordable choice for Verizon customers.
Samsung's DROID Charge will be the second phone to run on Verizon's snappy 4G network. It has some nice specs, but at $300 with a two-year contract, is a lot more expensive than comparable phones. (Verizon's other 4G phone, the HTC Thunderbolt, sells for $250).
HP bought Palm for a reason. The company's new TouchPad tablet will run on Palm's WebOS 3.0, which was previously seen on the Palm Pre line of phones. Early images and video of WebOS look gorgeous, so this tablet could be a great option for those who could do with out an iPad or a Honeycomb tablet.
The HTC Sensation is a powerful Android phone that will focus heavily on multimedia. In fact, HTC will introduce its movie and TV show download service called HTC Watch with the device. HTC Watch will be unique in that it will let you begin streaming content to your phone so you can watch it on the fly as it downloads.
Samsung is coming out with two Honeycomb tablets this summer, one with a 10.1-inch screen and another with a 8.9-inch screen. Both will be thinner and lighter than the iPad 2, making it one of the top Honeycomb contenders.
The sequel to the very popular Droid X will have a speedy dual-core Tegra 2 processor, a 4.3 inch qHD screen, 8MP rear camera, and Gingerbread (thank heavens).
The Flyer Tab will be a 7-inch tablet running Android 2.4 (a modified version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread), and include a stylus for writing and touch input.
The EVO View is very similar to HTC's other tablet, the Flyer, but will connect to Sprint's 4G network. The 7-inch tablet will run Android 2.3 Gingerbread and include a stylus for writing and touch input.
News about Lenovo's secret Honeycomb tablet leaked early to the press. According to an internal PowerPoint presentation, the tablet will be have a 10.1-inch screen and a USB 2.0 port.
Here are all the stats we know so far:
- 10.1 inch touch screen at 1280 X 800 resolution
- Weighs 1.6 pounds and is 0.55 inches thick (That's thicker and heavier than both the iPad 2 and Motorola Xoom)
- Tegra 2 processor
- Optional 'true pen' for writing on the tablet (similar to what HTC's Flyer Tablet will have)
- Optional keyboard case that turns the tablet into an Android-powered laptop
- Android Honeycomb 3.0
- Wifi and 3G connectivity with 16, 32, and 64 GB versions
The DROID Bionic was the start of the show at CES this year, but has been riddled with delays. Motorola says they are pushing the release date back so it can make more adjustments to the hardware. There's even some speculation that the Bionic may be scrapped altogether.
rumours suggest 2011 will be the first year that a new iPhone misses its summer release. There has been a ton of speculation on the device: larger screen, completely revamped operating system, and access to Apple's upcoming cloud music service.
September is iPod month. That means we'll see refreshes of the iPod Touch, Nano, and Shuffle again this Fall.
The Samsung Galaxy S II was supposed to have launched in the U.S. by now. Unfortunately, reports say the company is having trouble getting carriers to launch the device on all four networks at once. Samsung's Galaxy line of Android phones dominated in 2010, so chances are good the sequel will be another winner. The phone is already out in the UK, and has gotten some good reviews.
Sony has two Honeycomb tablets launching this Fall, codenamed the S1 and S2. The S1 will be a 9.4-inch tablet with a unique curved backing that supposedly creates a 'sense of lightness' for long periods of use.
The S2 will be a dual screen tablet with two 5.5 inch screens that flip open like a clam shell. Both tablets will integrate with your Sony TVs, PlayStation, and stereo system, enabling you to play content from you device over your home network. (Similar to Apple's AirPlay).
Nintendo's next console has been confirmed for a 2012 launch, but so far most info on the system revolves around rumours and speculation. The system will supposedly be named 'Stream' and feature full 1080p HD output and a new controller with a six-inch touchscreen.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.