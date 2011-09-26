Xoom 2? Amazon Tablet? iPhone 5? Here's All The Gadget News You Need To Know This Week

Get ready for Amazon’s Android tablet.

Photo: Illustration by Ellis Hamburger, Bezos Image from: WIRED

The next two weeks are going to be huge for gadget lovers. We’re ready. You should be too.Here’s everything we know so far:



The iPhone 5 announcement is still expected to happen October 4. This weekend we learned from All Things D that the keynote will take place at Apple’s HQ. If that’s all true, we should be getting the official invitation any day now. While you wait, we have the latest rumours right here >

Oh yeah, Apple will probably show off some new iPods on October 4 too.

Amazon is expected to announce its 7-inch tablet (finally!) at a press event in NYC on Wednesday, September 28. We’ll be there covering it live. We’re hearing some good things (more on that soon!) about the Amazon tablet.

Motorola is working on not one, but two new Xoom tablets that should arrive by the end of the year. They’ll be super thin at just 9.3 mm. That’s about as thin as your iPhone 4! Engadget snagged a bunch of cool photos, so check them out.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 8.9 is pretty much ready to go. We’ll be getting one to play with tonight at Samsung’s press event in NYC. Hands on photos coming soon!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.