Gadget Guru Mossberg On Windows 7: Thumbs Up (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) Windows executives must be breathing a quiet sigh of relief this morning: The WSJ’s Walt Mossberg, whose reviews can make or break a product, has taken a spin of the Windows 7 Beta. And Walt likes it.



There’s not a lot new in Walt’s review we haven’t seen in the other Windows 7 reviews around the web. Here’s Walt’s thinking:

“A pleasure to use… Windows 7 looks very promising, and could well help expunge the bad reputation of Vista.”

More like a facelift, fixing Vista’s flaws, than anything radically new.

It’s fast. Fast to boot, fast to wake up from sleep, fast to launch programs.

Software designed for Vista still works, impressive given 7 is only in beta.

Walt’s excited about multi-touch, but hasn’t tried it yet. (We at SAI aren’t looking forwards to touching our laptop screens, but the jury’s still out.)

So with all signs pointing to a highly competent, if conservative, new version of Windows, the big question for Windows watchers remains: Will we see Windows 7 later this year, or not until 2010?



See Also:

No Windows 7 Until 2010?

Windows 7 Touch: It’s For The Kitchen?

Windows 7 Review Consensus: It’s A Faster Vista

Cult Comic XKCD’s Hilarious Windows 7 Beta Review

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.