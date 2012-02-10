17 Gadgets And Games That'll Guarantee You'll Have A Great Valentine's Day

Photo: YouTube
This year, skip the jewels and opt for another kind of gift your valentine will love. Give the gift of gadgets.Still not sure what she’d want? No worries!
We compiled a list of gadgets women will love so much they won’t even notice their gift didn’t come in a Tiffany’s blue box.
If your valentine loves the Sims, the Sims Master Suite expansion pack is a great gift that will enhance their game.
Sims Master Suite helps to turn their home into something, 'stylish and sexy' and amps up the romance among Sims.
The Sims Master Suite is $19.99 and can be purchased at Origin.
The Amazon Kindle e-reader is perfect for the bibliophile you love the most.
One of our favourite features is the fact that you can borrow kindle books from your public library.
The Kindle starts at a reasonable $79.00. You can buy it directly from Amazon.
DSLR cameras have become more accessible to amateur photographers both in price and function.
If your valentine loves to take photos, give them a huge upgrade in quality by giving them an introductory DSLR.
The Canon EOS Rebel T3 lens kit is a solid choice with an 18-55mm lens and 12.2 megapixels as well as an HD movie mode.
The camera is yours from $578.98 at Canon.
The Yeti USB mic is an excellent professional microphone for recording songs and tracks to your computer.
You can purchase the mic at Apple stores for $149.95.
The Portal Series is one of the most innovative and entertaining video games we have played in a while.
If your valentine loves video games or is looking for something different to try, gift them Portal 2.
The game is compatible with your PC, Mac, Xbox 360, and PS3. You can purchase the game at GameStop locations for $29.99.
A subscription to Hulu Plus is a Valentine's Day gift we'd love.
Hulu Plus lets you watch full seasons of network shows on your computer, smartphone, tablet, and several connected TV boxes for $7.99 a month.
You can choose how many months you want to gift and Hulu will even send you a special Valentine's Day background.
The Soulo digital wireless mic is a kit to let you master your favourite songs right from your iPad.
The kit comes with a wireless mic and digital receiver as well as access to the app. It can hook to your iTunes account or you can download more songs through the app.
The karaoke kit is compatible with all iPad models and your iPhone 4 or 4s.
You can purchase the kit at the Apple store for $99.95.
We can't say enough about how handy the native union pop phone hand set has come in. Literally.
If your valentine has a smartphone, they need one of these.
You can pick one up for $29.00 at Nordstrom.
The popular game is a ton of fun you and your valentine can both enjoy.
The game is compatible with your Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii game console.
You can purchase Just Dance 3 for $29.99 at GameStop.
If star gazing is what your valentine loves, gift them the Laserpod orb stars projector in Galaxy colours.
You can purchase the projector from Laserpod for $75.00.
The iP4 stereo Boombox is compatible with your iPhone and iPod.
You can purchase one from iHome for $199.99.
