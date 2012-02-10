17 Gadgets And Games That'll Guarantee You'll Have A Great Valentine's Day

Kamaila Sanders

This year, skip the jewels and opt for another kind of gift your valentine will love. Give the gift of gadgets.Still not sure what she’d want? No worries!

We compiled a list of gadgets women will love so much they won’t even notice their gift didn’t come in a Tiffany’s blue box.

The Sims Master Suite expansion pack brings enhanced romance to your Sims

If your valentine loves the Sims, the Sims Master Suite expansion pack is a great gift that will enhance their game.

Sims Master Suite helps to turn their home into something, 'stylish and sexy' and amps up the romance among Sims.

The Sims Master Suite is $19.99 and can be purchased at Origin.

A kindle e-reader with Wi-Fi is a great gift for book lovers

The Amazon Kindle e-reader is perfect for the bibliophile you love the most.

One of our favourite features is the fact that you can borrow kindle books from your public library.

The Kindle starts at a reasonable $79.00. You can buy it directly from Amazon.

URBANEARS headphones come in your valentine's favourite colour

The URBANEARS headphones are popular for making hip headphones in an array of hot colours for a reasonable price.

Their headphones start at $35.00 and you can browse more colours and styles your valentine will love here.

A DSLR is the gadget to splurge on this valentine's day

DSLR cameras have become more accessible to amateur photographers both in price and function.

If your valentine loves to take photos, give them a huge upgrade in quality by giving them an introductory DSLR.

The Canon EOS Rebel T3 lens kit is a solid choice with an 18-55mm lens and 12.2 megapixels as well as an HD movie mode.

The camera is yours from $578.98 at Canon.

A fun USB flash drive is a very useful gift idea

You can purchase the MARC BY MARC JACOBS 'Hearts USB flash drive key chain at Nordstrom for $42.00.

The Yeti USB mic is perfect for the musician in your life

The Yeti USB mic is an excellent professional microphone for recording songs and tracks to your computer.

You can purchase the mic at Apple stores for $149.95.

Portal 2 is the most innovative game your valentine isn't playing

The Portal Series is one of the most innovative and entertaining video games we have played in a while.

If your valentine loves video games or is looking for something different to try, gift them Portal 2.

The game is compatible with your PC, Mac, Xbox 360, and PS3. You can purchase the game at GameStop locations for $29.99.

A subscription to Hulu Plus gives your valentine 'more ways to watch'

A subscription to Hulu Plus is a Valentine's Day gift we'd love.

Hulu Plus lets you watch full seasons of network shows on your computer, smartphone, tablet, and several connected TV boxes for $7.99 a month.

You can choose how many months you want to gift and Hulu will even send you a special Valentine's Day background.

This Soulo Digital Wireless Mic + Karaoke App is a fun way to spend time together

The Soulo digital wireless mic is a kit to let you master your favourite songs right from your iPad.

The kit comes with a wireless mic and digital receiver as well as access to the app. It can hook to your iTunes account or you can download more songs through the app.

The karaoke kit is compatible with all iPad models and your iPhone 4 or 4s.

You can purchase the kit at the Apple store for $99.95.

The iPod nano is always a good choice

You can purchase one starting at $129.00 from Apple.

Your valentine will love the Crosley Spintronic Portable USB Turntable

You can check out the product details and purchase this $170.00 turntable at Urban Outfitters.

The Native Union Pop Phone Hand Set turns your smartphone into a regular handset

We can't say enough about how handy the native union pop phone hand set has come in. Literally.

If your valentine has a smartphone, they need one of these.

You can pick one up for $29.00 at Nordstrom.

Just Dance 3 will get you and your valentine up and moving

The popular game is a ton of fun you and your valentine can both enjoy.

The game is compatible with your Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii game console.

You can purchase Just Dance 3 for $29.99 at GameStop.

Set the mood with the Laserpod orb stars projector

If star gazing is what your valentine loves, gift them the Laserpod orb stars projector in Galaxy colours.

You can purchase the projector from Laserpod for $75.00.

Use this iHome Portable FM stereo on your date

The iP4 stereo Boombox is compatible with your iPhone and iPod.

You can purchase one from iHome for $199.99.

Cards are still one of the best ways to say I love you

You can use the Sincerely Ink app to make an e-card and send it.

It's the thought that counts!

