It’s no longer enough to own the latest smartphone, computer, video game console, or have your home wired with a high-speed broadband connection to feel like a cutting-edge gadget geek.



America is becoming a digital nation and “we’re all gadget geeks now,” says The NYTimes, citing a Forrester Research study:

According to the study, which surveyed 53,668 households in the United States and Canada by mail, half of all American adults are gamers. 60-three per cent of American households have a broadband Internet connection. Three-quarters of American households have mobile phones and PCs. And nearly 10 million American households, out of nearly 118 million, added an HDTV in the last year, a jump of 27 per cent over 2007.

Families are key drivers of this tech adoption, with video games, mp3 players and digital games leading the spending. HD TVs were also one of the fastest growing consumer technologies last year, the study says.

Read the entire article here.

Image: jez

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.