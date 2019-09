Weird: Libyan leaders Gaddafi has been expected to speak on TV all night. And he still might. But he briefly appeared on state TV looking like this, and briefly said he’s in Tripoli, not Venezuela (as some reports had claimed).



Photo: Al-Jazeera

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.