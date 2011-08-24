Gadaffi and his Gold Guns

We all know that Gadaffi has been forced to flee from his palaces and gone into hiding. While he may calling it a tactical retreat, we certainly dont think so. For tactical retreats are planned and orderly. One does not forget important things such as say – gold plated guns when one tactically retreats. However that is known to happen when one is saving his own hide and running for his life.



While the riches of Muammar Gaddafi have long been rumoured (and some proven such as the gold watches that he gifted his staff with ) ; this is the first time that we can see the extent of his wealth. Seen in the following video is a gold plated machine gun looted from Gaddafi’s palace in Tripoli. We decided to feature this article since so far these riches have been mere hear say and this is the first video proof that we have got. Needless to say, we will be fixated on Tripoli in the coming weeks and feature the looted wealth from the palaces of this dictator.

The Rich Times

