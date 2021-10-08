Gabrielle Union recalls how she channeled Janet Jackson for her ‘The Matrix’ audition – and then Janet Jackson showed up to audition too

Gabrielle Union. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Union tried to get in “The Matrix” sequels by channeling 2000s-era Janet Jackson in her audition.

“I literally [found] the exact outfit from her album cover,” she said on “The Late Late Show.”

But then Janet Jackson showed up at the auditions the same day she did, Union said.

Gabrielle Union revealed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week how her master plan to score a role in “The Matrix” sequels backfired on her.

“I went to audition,” she told Corden alongside guest Taraji P. Henson. “To me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful, and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson.”

“I [went] to Extensions Plus…the Mecca of weaves,” Union continued. “I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium.”

“I literally [found] the exact outfit from her album cover,” she actress said, referring to Jackson’s 2001 album “All For You.” “I [drew] in the damn mole. I [was] fully committed.”

Union said she got to the audition early and even played Jackson’s songs the whole time to get in the mindset – and then something crazy happened.

Janet Jackson. Ron Galella/Getty

“In walks Janet Jackson,” Union said. “The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole.”

Neither woman was casted in the franchise although other women to star in “The Matrix” sequels have included Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Monica Bellucci.

Union joked to Corden that “we canceled each other out,” but she revealed that since then the two have become friends.

The next movie in “The Matrix” franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections” opens in theaters and HBO Max on December 22. It stars Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who’s stepping into the role of Morpheus.