Gabrielle Union says she took a ride on the ‘f— boy express’ after her divorce because she had a bucket list of sexual exploits

Gabrielle Union talked about her 2006 divorce while on tour for her book “You Got Anything Stronger?”

Union posted a TikTok video, in which she told the audience she had “red sea scrolls” filled with men she wanted to get involved with.

She said that, at the time, she was excited to ride the “fuck boy express” because of her bucket list.

Gabrielle Union said she had no issue entertaining “fuckboys” after her 2006 divorce during a stop on her book tour.

Union, who is promoting her book “You Got Anything Stronger?,” said she used her divorce from former NFL player Chris Howard as an opportunity to explore her fantasies.

“So I got divorced and like other divorced people, you have a mental bucket list. I had a bucket list of diddles,” said Union, who is 48 and now married to former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“I was like, ‘Here are my red sea scrolls of gentleman callers I would like to check their [availability] on, check their pulse'” Union told the audience.

She said her friend Chaka Zulu, a talent manager who interviewed Union on her book tour, saw Union’s list of suitors at the time, and told her the majority were “fuckboys.”

In response, Union told Zulu that was the point – she intended to pursue fuckboys. Union captioned a TikTok video recapping the moment, “‘Fasten your seatbelts for the F*ck Boy Express,’ I said to my 2006 self.”

“I feel tall enough to enjoy this ride. I will strap in and I will hold my arms up and I will buy the picture at the end of the ride,” Union joked to Zulu on the tour.

Union has been married to Wade since 2014. They have a daughter together, Kaavia, and Union is step-mom to Wade’s daughter Zaya.