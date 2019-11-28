Dwyane Wade defends wife Gabrielle Union for 'standing up' against reported racism at 'America's Got Talent' after she was 'fired' from the show

Jason Carter Rinaldi/Stringer/Getty Images Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married since 2014.

Basketball star Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to defend his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, after she was let go as a judge from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Friday.

Union had reportedly experienced racism on the set, which led her to speak out and subsequently get fired.

Wade said he was proud of Union for being selected to be a judge on the show, but was “even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”

The basketball player also praised Union for “not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking arse” while she was on the show.

On Twitter, the basketball star had nothing but praise for Union, commending her for standing up for what she believes in and also being a role model to their daughter.

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So ???? to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Wade also highlighted the spike in viewership that “AGT” experienced after Union joined the show – and said he was still confused over Union’s firing since “she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

On Twitter, fans of both Wade and Union showed their support for the couple.

Yes, we know Dwyane. This is yet another instance of someone speaking out against discrimination and racism and having to pay the price. It's a sad situation, but we appreciate Gabrielle for stand up for what is right. Their loss. — ????????LIB_QN32???????? (@LibQn32) November 27, 2019

It their loss -only watched for her commentary and to see representation!! It’s unfortunate even in 2019 ppl still want the marginalized to sit down and shut up! It’s encouraging to see ppl saying NO!! — RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) November 27, 2019

I support Gabrielle 100%. It's not enuf 2b outraged when it hits close to home, but she stood up on behalf of others, inst of doing what many always do, cower in silence glad your group isn't being ridiculed/bullied. Thank you Gabrielle.#IstandwithGabrielle #boycottAGT @nbc — dre nee (@MotownDR) November 27, 2019

You have such an amazing wife!! With that beautiful family of yours who cares why they fired her. What God has for her is for her. Y’all union is phenomenal and definitely couple goals. We love y’all. My internet friends ❤️❤️❤️???????????? pic.twitter.com/42fNlSDkH6 — vanessa (@badnluckydelrio) November 27, 2019

You and your wife are doing a excellent job of being motivational to alot of people in this world. Make a normal man like me proud yall 2 keep the good work up. #blessingtoyouboth — gonedeep2c (@loudpacktees) November 27, 2019

Variety reported that Union was let go from the show after she voiced complaints about racism she experienced on set, notably being told that her various hair styles were “too black” for the audience of “America’s Got Talent,” and receiving pushback from producers after she called out a contestant’s segment for being “racially insensitive.”

Representatives for NBC and Union didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

