Shot Representative Gabrielle Giffords Was On Sarah Palin's "Hit List"

Update: We know more about the shooter who frankly sounds like a crank that doesn’t fit into any box nicely.



His reading list ranges from Mein Kampf to Ayn Rand to the Communist Manifesto.

And he posted videos on YouTube advocating silver and gold.

Update: Sarah Palin’s site is currently not loading.

Original post: We still know absolutely nothing about the motives of whoever killed shot Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

However, obviously people are talking about a possible political motive, and one thing people are pointing to is Sarah Palin’s “hit list” the list of 20 politicians that she targeted with rifle-sights on a website last year. We wrote about Palin’s site here.

Needless to say, Palin’s list was only figurative in intention. The goal was to vote out Democrats who voted for healthcare reform from conservative districts. Still, unfortunate imagery.

This map was published by Palin on Takeback the 20 (via FireDogLake and Townhall).

Photo: FireDogLake

Here’s another look at the map, with the full list of names:

