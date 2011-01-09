Congresswoman and 18 Others Shot, 6 Killed In Arizona Tragedy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Democratic Representative Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona was shot in the head this afternoon at an Arizona Grocery store. She is in “very critical” condition, but is expected to survive.18 others were also shot, including a federal judge and a nine-year old girl, both of whom died. Four others were also killed.



One suspect is in custody, and police are now seeking another.

The New York Times has a comprehensive story here. Below, in reverse chronological order, is the news as it came in.

Update: Loughner says he acted alone, reports AP. NYT reports Giffords in “very critical condition” and that she had “been shot once in the head, “through and through,” with the bullet going through her brain.”

Update: Obama is speaking, and confirms the 5 dead number.

Update: In the video, Loughner says he would not abide by any currency not backed by silver or gold.

Update: Now his name is being reported as Jared Lee Loughner, and he seems to have posted a video.

Update 10: First information about the shooter is emerging. His name is being identified as Jared Laughner.

Update 9: The judge who was killed, judge John Roll, had apparently received death threats in the past.

Update 8: Latest tally from Fox: 19 people shot.

Update 7: Arizona State Senator Lina Lopez is sounding optimistic, and suggesting she’s response. This is on Fox News.

Update 6: We really know very little details. The only report about the gunman is that it was a 21-year old male. For now the latest reports indicate that Giffords is in surgery in critical condition.

Also shot was a federal judge.

Others have been killed, though we don’t know the exact numbers.

Update 5: Sarah Palin has expressed condolences. See here.

Update 4: Speaker Boehner has issued a statement expressing his horror at the tragedy.

Update 3: According to CNN, the shooter is a 21-year old male.

Update 2: There are mixed reports. Reuters is saying she’s alive and still in surgery. We’ll obviously update as more is known.

Nothing is known about the shooter’s attacker. Obviously a lot of folks are speculating about politics.

Update: According to NPR, Giffords has been killed, along with up to 5 others.

Fox News has reported the same thing.

Very, very tragic news.

Original post: A very disturbing situation in Arizona.

Democratic Representative Gabrielle Giffords was shot among 12 people at an Arizona Grocery store.

According to CNN, she was shot in the head.

According to some reports, at least 6 are dead.

Others shot include member of her own staff, according to Reuters.

According to NYT, the shooting took place in Tucson during a public event.

There’s no clear word yet on Rep Giffords’ condition.

According to MSNBC the gunman was wrestled to the ground, and is in police custody.

There are no indications of the gunman’s motive, though there’s plenty of talk about Giffords having received threats post-healthcare reform. This POLITICO report mentions vandalism at her office.

Click here for more updates.

