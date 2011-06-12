The First Photos Of Gabrielle Giffords Have Been Released

The first photos of Gabrielle Giffords since she was shot in the head in a mass shooting in January have been released on her Facebook page.



The congresswoman has been in a rehabilitation facility for the last five months.

She briefly left last month to attend astronaut husband Mark Kelly‘s final shuttle mission to space, but was not photographed.

Earlier this week Giffords Chief of Staff Pia Carusone was interviewed by the The Arizona Republic and detailed the challenges Giffords still faces, which are great.

Carusone says while Giffords recovery has impressed doctors she is still struggling to communicate.

“With Gabby, what we’ve been able to infer and what we believe is that her comprehension is very good. I don’t know about percentage-wise or not, but it’s close to normal, if not normal.”

Second picture below.

