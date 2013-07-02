Gabrielle Giffords Fires Gun For The First Time Since Being Shot

Two and half years after being shot in the head, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz) fired a gun at a Las Vegas shooting range, Shushannah Walshe ABC News reports.



The stop was her first stop on a seven-state, seven-day bus tour to promote stalled legislation that would require expanded background checks for firearms purchases.

On January 8, 2011, Giffords and eighteen others were shot, six fatally, by Jared Loughner during a gathering at a supermarket parking lot in Tuscon Arizona.

