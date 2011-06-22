Gabrielle Giffords Is Writing A Memoir -- Cue A Film Rights Frenzy

Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords — along with her husband, Mark Kelly, who’s leaving NASA — just made a memoir deal with Scribner.



The book will reportedly cover the couple’s romance and work up to the mass shooting that injured Giffords earlier this year.

Cue the production company execs — a book in Giffords’ voice feels like a mere stepping stone to a big-screen drama.

Besides the obvious fact that the congresswoman has held the general public’s attention for months — and the fact that her story is an inspirational one — she represents the kind of role A-list actresses would fight to the death over.

And many of those potentially-salivating actresses — Hilary Swank, for example — have their own production companies.

Stay tuned for the battle — and feel free to skip the book and wait for the movie.

