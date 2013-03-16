Kids Around The World Pose With Their Most Prized Possessions

Photo: Photography by Gabriele Galimberti

Everyone remembers their favourite childhood toy.Whether its a soccer ball, Lincoln Logs, or a Barbie doll, toys impact our experiences growing up. They not only say a lot about our personalities, but about our cultural environment, too.



Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and member of Riverboom Publishing, set out to take pictures of children all over the world posing with their most prized possessions.

He noticed the richer children tended to be more possessive with their toys, whereas children in poorer countries were more accustomed to sharing with neighbourhood playmates.

The toys the children decided to display also revealed a lot about their parents — whether it was a taxi driving mother who gave her son miniature cars or an Italian farmer whose daughter was photographed with her pastel-coloured plastic farm equipment.

But wherever the kids lived, one thing was universal: They just wanted to play.

