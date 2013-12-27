This Could Be One Of The Best Language-Learning Apps We've Ever Seen

Gabriel Wyner is an opera singer who would like to help you realise your goal of learning all the tricky nuances of of a new foreign language.

His Kickstarter project, Fluent Forever, is a pronunciation trainer app and book to help fledgling language students push themselves over the edge of fluency in a second (or third or fourth) tongue. It works by training your ear to hear all the fine distinctions in similar-sounding words in other languages that would normally leave you stumped.

His video appears below and does an excellent job explaining the ideas and theories that go into it. Wyner got started down the language-learning path for the sake of being able to sing a wider selection of operas, but the technique is perfectly suited for anyone who simply wants to have a conversation with someone from another country. Check it out! If you like what you see, you can throw some money towards his (already well-funded!) Kickstarter.

