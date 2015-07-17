Twitter's head of communications, ex-Googler Gabriel Stricker, is leaving

Alexei Oreskovic

Twitter’s head of communications is leaving the company, the latest in a series of personell departures that included Dick Costolo’s resignation as CEO earlier this month. 

Gabriel Stricker, who has been Twitter’s top communications person since 2012, tweeted his exit on Thursday morning, but provided few details.

 

