Twitter's head of communications, ex-Googler Gabriel Stricker, is leaving

Twitter’s head of communications is leaving the company, the latest in a series of personell departures that included Dick Costolo’s resignation as CEO earlier this month.

Gabriel Stricker, who has been Twitter’s top communications person since 2012, tweeted his exit on Thursday morning, but provided few details.

Thank you @Twitter for an extraordinary ride.It continues to be much more than a company.#movement

— Gabriel Stricker (@gabrielstricker) July 16, 2015

