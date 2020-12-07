Georgia voting manager says that refuting Trump's debunked election claims are a like a 'game of whack-a-mole'

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images Gabriel Sterling, the Voting System Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, said that President Donald Trump’s debunked election claims were a “game of whack-a-mole” for state officials.

“The president’s statements are false,” Sterling said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They’re disinformation. They’re stoking anger and fear among his supporters and hell, I voted for him.”

On December 1, Sterling held a press conference decrying the threats of violence that have been leveled at election officials, saying that “it has to stop.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sterling said that officials were trying to fight back against Trump’s barrage of unfounded attacks, but conceded that it was a tough proposition given the stream of accusations that have been leveled by the president, from attacks on Dominion Voting machines to the questioning of ballot signature matching.

"At this point, it's a game of whack of mole," he said.

He added: “It undermines democracy. We’ve got to get to a point where responsible people act responsibly.”

NEW: @GabrielSterling reacts to Trump's claims about election fraud at Georgia rally, says "it is a game of whack-a-mole to even say 'the president's statements are false." #MTP "This undermines democracy. We have got to get to a point where responsible people act responsibly." pic.twitter.com/Gbw7AtcPWC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 6, 2020

Sterling’s statements come a day after Trump headlined a rally in Valdosta, Georgia in support of GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who both face stiff challenges from Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the January US Senate runoff elections.

During the rally, Trump continually made debunked claims, claiming that he won the state when President-elect Joe Biden has already been certified as the winner, as well as calling the election “rigged” despite providing no evidence in court over the past month that would back up his claims.

Trump has repeatedly attacked GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the final results in the state, calling into question their integrity in conducting a clean election, despite providing no evidence of any sort of widespread fraud in the state.

On December 1, Sterling held a press conference decrying the threats of violence that have been leveled against election workers over the past few weeks, emphatically stating that “it has to stop.”

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” he said at the time. “We’re investigating, there’s always a possibility, I get it, you have the rights to go through the courts. What you don’t have the ability to do, and you need to step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed, and it’s not right.”

